RGIII makes the 53 in Baltimore

Getty Images

The Ravens announced their cuts on Saturday afternoon and the biggest news is that Robert Griffin III‘s name is not on the list.

Griffin has made it as one of three quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster. That doesn’t guarantee he’ll stay there should the Ravens make more moves in the coming days, but he will continue to work alongside Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson for the time being.

The Ravens confirmed that former first-round pick Breshad Perriman has been placed on waivers. They also waived 2016 third-round defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, 2015 third-round defensive tackle Carl Davis, 2015 sixth-round tight end Darren Waller and 2017 fourth-round offensive lineman Nico Siragusa. Veteran linebacker Albert McClellan was released.

Tackle Randin Crecelius, running back Gus Edwards, running back Christopher Ezeala, defensive end Myles Humphrey, guard Cameron Lee, wide receiver Andre Levrone, tight end Vince Mayle, guard Maurquice Shakir, running back Mark Thompson, running back De’Lance Turner, wide receiver Tim White, and quarterback Josh Woodrum were also placed on waivers. Kicker Kaare Vedvik was placed on the non-football injury list.