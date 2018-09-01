Seahawks place Byron Maxwell on injured reserve

Getty Images

Add cornerback Byron Maxwell to the list of veteran Seahawks defenders that won’t be with the team in 2018.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Maxwell has been placed on injured reserve. Because Maxwell was not on the initial 53-man roster, he will not be eligible to be designated for return during the regular season so the only way he could return is to be released with an injury settlement and return six weeks later.

Unlike most of those other defenders who are gone from Seattle, the Seahawks have experience moving on without Maxwell. He signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2015 and was traded to the Dolphins after a dismal season in Philadelphia. He was cut in Miami last year and returned to the Seahawks.

Maxwell appeared in seven games, starting six, and had 38 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.