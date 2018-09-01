Seahawks trade Marcus Johnson to Colts

Getty Images

The Colts picked up a new target for Andrew Luck on Saturday.

Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports that the Seahawks are trading wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the Colts. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports tight end Darrell Daniels is going to Seattle.

It’s the second time Johnson has been traded this year as he was also part of the deal that sent defensive lineman Michael Bennett to the Eagles. Johnson went undrafted in 2016 and landed on the Eagles practice squad before playing 10 games last season. He caught five passes for 45 yards and had five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason this year.

The final makeup of the Colts receiving corps isn’t known yet, but T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant should be at the front of the group when the cut to 53 players is complete.

Daniels had three catches in 12 games during his rookie season.