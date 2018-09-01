Steelers release Landry Jones, Nat Berhe

Getty Images

After the Steelers used a third-round pick on Mason Rudolph, Joshua Dobbs was thought to be auditioning for other teams during the preseason. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger‘s longtime backup, Landry Jones, is the quarterback moving on.

The Steelers released Jones as well as safety Nat Berhe.

Pittsburgh also cut: punter Matt Wile, running backs Jarvion Franklin, James Summers and Fitzgerald Toussaint, wide receivers Trey Griffey, Quadree Henderson and Tevin Jones, tight ends Bucky Hodges, Pharoah McKever and Christian Scotland-Williamson, offensive linemen Larson Graham, Patrick Morris, Oni Omoile, R.J. Prince, Jake Rodgers and Chris Schleuger, cornerbacks Brian Allen, Dashaun Phillips, Malik Reaves and Jamar Summers, linebackers Keion Adams, Matt Galambos and Farrington Huguenin, and defensive linemen Parker Cothren, Joshua Frazier, Greg Gilmore, Lavon Hooks, Casey Sayles and Kendal Vickers.

In addition, the team designated several players waived/injured, including wide receivers Damoun Patterson and Marcus Tucker, offensive lineman Joseph Cheek, safety Malik Golden and linebacker Keith Kelsey. The team also placed wide receiver Eli Rogers on the Reserve/PUP List.

Jones spent five seasons as Roethlisberger’s backup, making five starts and throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.