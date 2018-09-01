Terence Newman retires from Vikings, will join coaching staff

Getty Images

Late in his career, Vikings cornerback Terence Newman became known as a coach on the field. Now he will just be a coach.

Newman announced his retirement from the NFL today, and the Vikings announced that he will join the coaching staff, effective immediately. The Vikings did not say what his title on the staff will be.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has always loved coaching Newman, having coached him in Dallas from 2003 to 2006 and in Cincinnati from 2012 to 2013 before coaching him in Minnesota starting in 2015.

Newman, who will turn 40 on Tuesday, played in all 16 games for the Vikings last year, with seven starts. He was slated to be the oldest defensive player in the NFL this year. That distinction will now go to the 38-year-old Julius Peppers.