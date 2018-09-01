Texans announce all their moves, including placing D’Onta Foreman on PUP

Getty Images

The Texans announced all their roster moves, reducing their roster to 53 players Saturday. Most already were reported, including punter Shane Lechler‘s release.

Houston also released fullback Jay Prosch and quarterback Joe Webb III.

The Texans waived 27 players: outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, receiver Quan Bray, safety Ibraheim Campbell, cornerback Andre Chachere, running back Lavon Coleman, offensive lineman Anthony Coyle, safety Treston Decoud, offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, offensive guard Mason Gentry, inside linebacker Kennan Gilchrist, offensive tackle Roderick Johnson, cornerback Bryce Jones, offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, outside linebacker Ufomba Kamalu, inside linebacker Josh Keyes, nose tackle Darius Kilgo, tight end Matt Lengel, receiver Braxton Miller, safety Corey Moore, nose tackle Kingsley Opara, offensive guard David Quessenberry, kicker Nick Rose, offensive lineman Chad Slade, running back Terry Swanson, defensive end Nick Thurman, cornerback Dee Virgin and receiver Jester Weah.

Tight end Jevoni Robinson was waived with an injury designation, and tight end Stephen Anderson and outside linebacker LaTroy Lewis were waived with injury settlements. Houston also waived cornerback Josh Thornton from its injured reserve list with a settlement.

Running back D'Onta Foreman will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, keeping him out at least the first six games.

Safety Andre Hal, who is undergoing cancer treatments, will spend the season on the non-football illness list.