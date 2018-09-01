Tom Savage, three 2018 draft picks among Saints cuts

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
The Saints have released their list of cuts to get to the 53-player limit and it includes three of the players they drafted in April.

Fourth-round tackle Rick Leonard, fifth-round safety Natrell Jamerson and sixth-round cornerback Kamrin Moore were all placed on waivers. Four picks made it onto the initial 53-man roster.

The Saints also released quarterback Tom Savage, who saw his shot at earning a roster spot evaporate when Teddy Bridgewater was acquired in a trade with the Jets on Wednesday. Quarterback/special teamer Taysom Hill also made it through cutdown day.

In addition to moves previously reported, the Saints waived quarterback J.T. Barrett; linebacker Jayrone Elliott, linebacker KeShun Freeman, tight end Garrett Griffin, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, defensive end Alex Jenkins, linebacker Colton Jumper, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, wide receiver Tanner McEvoy, defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, offensive lineman Landon Turner, running back Jonathan Williams, and offensive lineman Nate Wozniak.

The Saints also waived/injured defensive back Sharrod Neasman and released defensive tackle Jay Bromley, guard Josh LeRibeus, defensive back Robert Nelson, tackle Michael Ola, tight end John Phillips, wide receiver Brandon Tate and defensive back Marcus J. Williams.

They traded defensive end Devaroe Lawrence to the Browns, placed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui on injured reserve and placed running back Mark Ingram on the suspended list.

 

2 responses to “Tom Savage, three 2018 draft picks among Saints cuts

  1. Pathetic draft by saints. They took huge undraftable projects from the 4th round on. The only ones who were producers in college were clapp and Scott and they made team. There’s a reason why this teams hasn’t had back to back good seasons in over 7 years and it’s bc they are arrogant. When they get the whiff of success they think they are one player away. It Led them to sign Jarius Byrd or CJ spiller the next year. We trade for Davenport and then draft a bunch of STs guys thinking it doesn’t matter if they don’t make it. Well guess what in two years when you can’t afford all these young players you will be wishing you had cheap contracts from rookies. And more important the rams eagles Vikings all got better. Saints not so much. It’s not the scouting bc last year Ireland proved they can identify talent. It’s the head coach and GM who get arrogant and behave with hubris. Top down idiocy and it’s rhe reason why Brees hasn’t sniffed another ring since 2009.

  2. besdayz has no clue of what he’s speaking. This is a deep team, so there’s no possible way that seven draft picks make the team. Four made the team, and the other three will head to the practice squad if they clear waivers. Those are good numbers relative to the rest of the league.

