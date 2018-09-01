Tom Savage, three 2018 draft picks among Saints cuts

Getty Images

The Saints have released their list of cuts to get to the 53-player limit and it includes three of the players they drafted in April.

Fourth-round tackle Rick Leonard, fifth-round safety Natrell Jamerson and sixth-round cornerback Kamrin Moore were all placed on waivers. Four picks made it onto the initial 53-man roster.

The Saints also released quarterback Tom Savage, who saw his shot at earning a roster spot evaporate when Teddy Bridgewater was acquired in a trade with the Jets on Wednesday. Quarterback/special teamer Taysom Hill also made it through cutdown day.

In addition to moves previously reported, the Saints waived quarterback J.T. Barrett; linebacker Jayrone Elliott, linebacker KeShun Freeman, tight end Garrett Griffin, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, defensive end Alex Jenkins, linebacker Colton Jumper, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, wide receiver Tanner McEvoy, defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, offensive lineman Landon Turner, running back Jonathan Williams, and offensive lineman Nate Wozniak.

The Saints also waived/injured defensive back Sharrod Neasman and released defensive tackle Jay Bromley, guard Josh LeRibeus, defensive back Robert Nelson, tackle Michael Ola, tight end John Phillips, wide receiver Brandon Tate and defensive back Marcus J. Williams.

They traded defensive end Devaroe Lawrence to the Browns, placed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui on injured reserve and placed running back Mark Ingram on the suspended list.