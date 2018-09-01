Vikings move on from Brian Robison

Getty Images

As the Vikings paid out more and more money to young, core players, older players with higher salaries necessarily were at risk.

On Saturday, that risk became a reality for veteran defensive lineman Brian Robison.

Per a league source, the Vikings have informed Robison that he is being released. The 35-year-old pass rusher joined the team in 2007, and he became a full-time starter in 2011. Last year, he lost his spot in the starting lineup to Danielle Hunter, but Robison remained a key member of the rotation.

In 11 years with the Vikings, Robison racked up 60 sacks.

Robison had been on the books for a veteran-minimum deal of $1.015 million. He instantly becomes a free agent.