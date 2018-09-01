Washington cuts include Kevin Hogan, Phil Taylor

Getty Images

Washington decided to go with only two quarterbacks on its initial 53-player roster, cutting Kevin Hogan and Connor Jessop. That leaves Alex Smith and Colt McCoy.

The team also parted ways with nose tackle Phil Taylor Sr. Taylor, 30, has not played since 2014. A former first-round pick of the Browns, Washington signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason after he spent last season on injured reserve with a torn left quadriceps.

Washington also released running back Kapri Bibbs, receiver Brian Quick and center Demetrius Rhaney.

The team waived defensive back Quin Blanding, offensive tackle Kendall Calhoun, offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings, receiver Simmie Cobbs, Jr., linebacker Vontae Diggs, linebacker Jerod Fernandez, receiver Shay Fields, tight end Matt Flanagan tight end J.P. Holtz, tight end Garrett Hudson, defensive back Prince Charles Iworah, offensive guard Kyle Kalis, receiver Darvin Kidsey, offensive tackle John Kling, defensive back Kenny Ladler, linebacker Cassanova McKinzy, linebacker Dadi Nicolas, offensive tackle Timon Parris, nose tackle Ondre Pipkins, linebacker Pete Robertson, defensive end Dante Sawyer, running back De’Veon Smith, defensive back Fish Smithson, linebacker Martrell Spaight, defensive back Ranthony Texada, defensive tackle JoJo Wicker, receiver Daniel Williams III, offensive guard Isaiah Williams.

Washington placed guard Tyler Catalina on injured reserve, defensive end Stacy McGee on the physically unable to perform list and defensive back Joshua Holsey on the non-football injury list.`