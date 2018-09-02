Adam Gase: Plan is to keep three QBs all year

AP

The Dolphins kept both Brock Osweiler and David Fales as backup quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster and coach Adam Gase said Sunday that he doesn’t anticipate dropping either one from the roster if the team moves to add players at other positions.

Gase said that the plan is to have both Osweiler and Fales, each of whom played for Gase with other teams, behind Ryan Tannehill all season.

“It’s one of the most important positions in football. … We wanted to make sure we have the right guy,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Gase did not specify which of the quarterbacks would come into a game in the event Tannehill needs to come out. He said the order on the depth chart changes “day to day.”