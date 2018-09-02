Adam Shaheen headed to IR, could potentially return

Getty Images

The Bears will place Adam Shaheen on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries, General Manager Ryan Pace told reporters Sunday, but the tight end is a candidate to return.

Shaheen will have to spend at least eight weeks on IR before he is eligible to return.

Shaheen was injured on a 5-yard catch in an Aug. 18 preseason game against Denver. Pace revealed that Sheehen’s injuries required surgery.

The 51st overall pick in the 2017 draft led the Bears with three receiving touchdowns last season.

The Bears do have depth at the position after signing Trey Burton in the offeeason. They also have Dion Sims, Daniel Brown and Ben Braunecker.