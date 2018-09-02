Bears waive former third-round pick Hroniss Grasu, re-sign Nick Williams

Getty Images

The Bears waived offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, a third-round pick in 2015. The team announced it signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

Grasu, 27, played 14 games, starting 12 in three seasons with the Bears. He spent the 2016 season on injured reserve.

In 2017, Grasu started four games at center. He played 259 offensive snaps.

Williams, a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2013 out of Samford, played 26 games in his career with Kansas City and Miami.

He missed his rookie season with an injury, never playing a down for Pittsburgh.

Williams has 12 career tackles.