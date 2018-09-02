Bears will be aggressive “but smart” about playing Khalil Mack in Week One

AP

The trade for Khalil Mack is official and Bears head coach Matt Nagy acknowledged that the excitement is high about what his arrival means for the team at a Sunday press conference.

Nagy added, via Jeff Joniak of WBBM, that the Bears now “have to go out and do it” if they are going to live up to expectations that have clicked up with the acquisition of a one-time defensive player of the year. Nagy also addressed whether he thinks Mack will be ready to face the Packers next Sunday night after missing all offseason and preseason work during his Oakland holdout.

“Hopefully, pretty good,” Nagy said. “We’ve got to be smart, because the last thing you want to do is throw him out there and he gets hurt and we lose him for some time. We want to be aggressive with that, but smart.”

Mack said he wants to play in that game and is excited about the chance to face Aaron Rodgers twice a year now that he’s in the NFC North. Given Rodgers’ 15-4 record against the Bears, others in Chicago are likely excited about the prospect of turning Mack loose in hopes of balancing things out but it will likely be a few days before there’s any word about their plans for Week One.