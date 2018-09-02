Bengals are re-signing Michael Johnson

Getty Images

After roster cuts Saturday, Bengals coach Marvin Johnson said the team could re-sign defensive end Michael Johnson. Cincinnati is doing just that, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Johnson was in the final year of a four-year, $20 million contract, scheduled to earn $4.55 million this season. He will return on a new deal, though Dehner said it is not a “pay cut situation.”

Johnson, a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2009, is in his second stint with Cincinnati after spending the 2014 season in Tampa Bay.

The 10-year veteran has 365 tackles and 44 sacks in his career.

Johnson, 31, played 15 games last season, making 49 tackles and five sacks.