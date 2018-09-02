Bills claim a couple of former Patriots

Getty Images

The Bills tweaked their roster a day after dropping to 52 players by claiming a pair of former Patriots.

The team added punter Corey Bojorquez and defensive back Ryan Lewis after they were cut by the longtime AFC East frontrunners.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the Bills tried to sign Lewis off of the New England practice squad last season, but Lewis opted to remain with the Patriots. His father Will Lewis played in the NFL and CFL, worked as an executive for several NFL teams and is now the General Manager of the Memphis entry in the Alliance of American Football.

Bojorquez did not punt in any of the Patriots’ four preseason games this summer. The Bills released Jon Ryan Saturday in a move that left Colton Schmidt as the only punter on the roster. We’ll see if he remains there now that Bojorquez has been claimed as the Bills will have to drop one player to make room for the two new faces.