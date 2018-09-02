Bills, Saints had NFL-high four of their cuts claimed on waivers

Getty Images

One way to measure how deep a team’s training camp roster was is to look at how many players from that roster ended up on another team’s 53-man roster after final cuts.

By that measure, the Saints and Bills had the best depth in camp.

Buffalo and New Orleans each had four of their roster cuts yesterday claimed by other teams on waivers today. That was the most in the league.

A total of 22 teams cut at least one player yesterday who was claimed by another team today. Here’s a look at each team that had players it cut land on other rosters:

ATLANTA

Garrison Smith (to Cardinals)

Emmanuel Ellerbee (to Chargers)

ARIZONA

Tavierre Thomas (to Browns)

BALTIMORE

Carl Davis (to Browns)

Andrew Donnal (to Lions)

BUFFALO

Ike Boettger (to Chiefs)

Kaelin Clay (to Giants)

Tanner Vallejo (to Browns)

Adam Redmond (to Cowboys)

CAROLINA

Blaine Clausell (to Cardinals)

CINCINNATI

Justin Murray (to Raiders)

CLEVELAND

Simeon Thomas (to Seahwaks)

Michael Jordan (to Giants)

HOUSTON

Ibraheim Campbell (to Cowboys)

Dee Virgin (to Lions)

Corey Moore (to Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS

Jeremy Vujnovich (to Cardinals)

KANSAS CITY

T.Y. McGill (to Chargers)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Spencer Pulley (to Giants)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Aaron Neary (to Browns)

MIAMI

Gregory Howell (to Texans)

MINNESOTA

Ifeadi Odenigbo (to Browns)

NEW ENGLAND

Corey Bojorquez (to Bills)

Ryan Lewis (to Bills)

A.J. Moore (to Texans)

NEW ORLEANS

Tanner McEvoy (to Dolphins)

Kamrin Moore (to Giants)

Al-Quadin Muhammad (to Colts)

Natrell Jamerson (to Texans)

NEW YORK JETS

Chad Hansen (to Patriots)

OAKLAND

Mario Edwards (to Giants)

Antonio Hamilton (to Giants)

Jordan Simmons (to Seahawks)

PITTSBURGH

Matt Wile (to Vikings)

SEATTLE

D.J. Alexander (to Eagles)

Amara Darboh (to Patriots)

TENNESSEE

Luke Falk (to Dolphins)

WASHINGTON

Kevin Hogan (to Broncos)

T.J. Clemmings (to Raiders)