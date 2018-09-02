Broncos claim quarterback Kevin Hogan on waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos may have found a third-string quarterback even better than the supposedly best No. 3 quarterback in the league.

Broncos G.M. John Elway made it clear on Saturday that quarterback Paxton Lynch‘s spot on the 53-man roster wasn’t guaranteed beyond Sunday. It may be gone right now.

The Broncos claimed quarterback Kevin Hogan on waivers from Washington. This means that the Broncos will have to make a corresponding roster move.

Unless they plan to keep four quarterbacks, one of the current quarterbacks will be gone. And with Case Keenum and Chad Kelly safe, the 2016 first-round pick could be the odd man out.

A fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016, Hogan also has spent time with the Browns. He has eight regular-season game appearances and one start.