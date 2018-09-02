Browns add five players off waivers

Getty Images

The Browns had first dibs on any of the players placed on waivers around the league on Saturday and they used it to add five new players to their roster.

Four of the five players are on the defensive side of the ball. They added former Ravens defensive tackle Carl Davis, former Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, former Cardinals defensive back Tavierre Thomas and former Bills linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

Davis was a 2015 third-round pick and played in 28 games over the last three seasons. Odenigbo was a seventh-round pick last year and some felt he had a good shot at making the team in Minnesota before landing on the waiver wire. Vallejo played 15 games last year after being drafted in the sixth round while Thomas was an undrafted free agent this year.

The Browns also claimed former Rams center Aaron Neary.

The full list of players who will be dropped to make room is not yet available, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that center Austin Reiter will be released.