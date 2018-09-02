Browns waiver-claim roster cuts include Carl Nassib

Getty Images

For plenty of players, making it to the official 53-man roster doesn’t mean anything other than the departure has been temporarily delayed.

In Cleveland, with the Browns using the top spot in the waiver priority to claim five players, five players who had made it as of Saturday had to go.

The biggest name, based on Hard Knocks more than on-field performance, belongs to defensive lineman Carl Nassib. The 2016 third-round pick from Penn State has been waived, taking his investment advice, his social-media aversion, and his belief that the U.S. government is in contact with three different alien species with him.

Also gone are offensive lineman Austin Reiter, defensive lineman Jamie Meder, linebacker Jermaine Grace, and defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon.

Nassib has 30 regular-season appearances in two seasons, with 15 starts. Last year, he started 12 games. If it’s any consolation, one of his three regular-season starts in 2016 was the only game the Browns have won in the last two years.