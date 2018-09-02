Cardinals claim Blaine Clausell, Garrison Smith, Jeremy Vujnovich

Getty Images

The Cardinals claimed three players off waivers and signed a free agent, the team announced Sunday.

Arizona was awarded offensive lineman Blaine Clausell from the Panthers, defensive tackle Garrison Smith from the Falcons and offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich from the Colts. The Cardinals also signed free agent defensive end Zach Moore.

To make room on the roster, the team has waived defensive end Vontarrius Dora and safety A.J. Howard with injury designations and released offensive linemen Evan Boehm and Will Holden.

Clausell originally entered the league with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2015 out of Mississippi State. He had practice squad stints with Baltimore, New England and Carolina in his first three NFL seasons and was inactive for three regular season games with Washington in 2016.

He spent last season on the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted and was inactive for Carolina’s playoff game.

Moore spent the first 11 weeks of last season on the Panthers’ practice squad before being elevated to the active roster where he was inactive for the final five regular-season games. He has played in 10 career games, with one start, and has three tackles, a half-sack, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble since entering the league as a sixth-round pick of New England in 2014.

He also has played for the Vikings, Cowboys and 49ers.

Smith entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Dolphins in 2014 out of Georgia and has spent time on the practice squads of Miami (2014), New Orleans (2014) and San Francisco (2014-15). He made his NFL debut with the Seahawks in 2016 and made five tackles in three games.

He played in eight games with Seattle last year and had nine tackles.

Vujnovich started all 16 games at left guard for Indianapolis last season after appearing in two games for the Colts in 2016. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Packers in 2014 out of Louisiana College and spent his first two seasons on Green Bay’s practice squad.