Chargers not shutting down Hunter Henry just yet

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in May and is expected to miss the entire season, but the Chargers aren’t ready to declare him out just yet.

The Chargers put Henry on the physically unable to perform list, not injured reserve, which suggests they think there’s some chance he could play at some point this season.

That “some point” would probably be no earlier than December, which would be a seven-month recovery. That’s fast for a torn ACL, but not unheard of.

If Henry is progressing well in his recovery and the Chargers are in playoff contention, it’s possible he could play late in the 2018 season. Even if it’s more likely that we won’t see him until the 2019 preseason.