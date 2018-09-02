Chiefs place Daniel Sorensen on IR, release Matt McGloin

Getty Images

The Chiefs kept safety Daniel Sorensen on the 53-man roster Saturday despite a serious knee injury, but they made a move to take Sorensen off the active roster on Sunday.

Sorensen has been placed on injured reserve. By virtue of being on the initial roster, Sorensen is eligible to be designated for return later in the season if his condition improves. The Chiefs formally announced the return of safety Ron Parker as the corresponding move.

The Chiefs also announced that they have claimed guard Ike Boettger off of waivers from the Bills. Boettger missed his final season at Iowa due to a torn Achilles, but the Chiefs saw something they liked at some point in his career.

To make room for Boettger, the Chiefs released quarterback Matt McGloin. Chad Henne is now the only backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes.