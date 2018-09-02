Chris Ballard: “Hard decision” to release John Simon

Getty Images

A year after Colts G.M. Chris Ballard signed linebacker John Simon, Ballard had to let Simon go. And that wasn’t easy for Ballard.

“I’m close with John Simon,” Ballard told reporters on Sunday. “He’s one of my favorite guys and favorite players. He knows it. And that was tough. I mean, that was a hard decision.”

The move arguably was predictable in hindsight. As noted by Andrew Walker of Colts.com, Simon lacked the size to transition from a 3-4 linebacker to a 4-3 defensive end.

Simon still was productive in the preseason, getting 2.5 sacks in three appearances. It will be interesting to see whether another team gives him a landing spot, given the importance of rushing the passer.