Christian Hackenberg joins Bengals’ practice squad

Getty Images

Christian Hackenberg‘s NFL career won’t die.

He continues to get cut and continues to get jobs. This time, the quarterback is joining the Bengals’ practice squad, via multiple reports. Bengals linebackers coach Jim Haslett was a consultant for Penn State in 2015 when Hackenberg still was in college.

The Eagles cut Hackenberg on Saturday after he went 7-of-16 for 69 yards and two interceptions in the preseason finale against the Jets. (Not that he had a prayer of making Philadelphia’s roster. He was a camp body.) The Raiders waived him June 13 after trading for him in May.

The Jets used a second-round pick on him in 2016.

But Hackenberg, 23, has never played an NFL game.