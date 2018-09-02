Colts cut two after claiming Corey Moore, Al-Quadin Muhammad

Getty Images

The Colts shuffled up their 53-man roster a day after setting it.

Indianapolis added safety Corey Moore and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad off of waivers on Sunday. They announced that defensive end Ryan Delaire and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins were waived in corresponding moves.

Pipkins was acquired in a trade with the Packers on August 26. Linebacker Antonio Morrison went to the Packers and made it through cuts in Green Bay.

Moore played in 31 games for the Texans over the last three seasons. He had 60 tackles and saw extensive time on Houston’s special teams units.

Muhammad was a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Saints and saw action in four games during his rookie season.