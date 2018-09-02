Cowboys claim C Adam Redmond off waivers

Getty Images

The Cowboys said that they would hold off making any decisions about a possible trip to injured reserve for center Travis Frederick until after they cut their roster to 53 players on Saturday, so we should know soon if Frederick will be staying on the active roster.

On Sunday, the Cowboys made a move to add depth at the position. Center Adam Redmond was one of two successful waiver claims the team made after perusing the list of available players on cutdown day.

Redmond was dropped by the Bills, who signed him to their practice squad last October. That came after Redmond appeared in four games with the Colts early in the 2017 season.

Joe Looney is expected to start at center as long as Frederick is out of action. They kept Parker Ehinger, Cameron Fleming and Kadeem Edwards as backup linemen on their initial roster.

The Cowboys also claimed former Texans defensive back Ibraheim Campbell. The 2015 Browns fourth-round pick played in 37 games for Cleveland and appeared in one game for Houston after being cut by the Browns last season.