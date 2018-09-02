Cowboys waive Kadeem Edwards, Brian Price

Getty Images

The Cowboys waived offensive guard Kadeem Edwards and defensive tackle Brian Price after claiming safety Ibraheim Campbell and center Adam Redmond.

Edwards entered the league in 2014 as a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Tennessee State. He dealt with lower body injuries his first two seasons and never played a game. Edwards joined the Jaguars’ practice squad in the middle of the 2015 season after Tampa Bay waived him off injured reserve.

He was on the Cowboys’ practice squad for part of 2016 and part of 2017, earning a promotion to the active roster last Dec. 29. But Edwards has never played in a regular-season game.

Price, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was on and off their roster and practice squad as a rookie, playing one game.

He joined the Cowboys as a waiver claim after the Packers cut him out of the preseason. Price played in eight games before going on injured reserve last season, seeing no snaps on defense and 19 on special teams.