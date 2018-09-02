Cowboys will keep Travis Frederick on the 53-player roster for now

Getty Images

With no timeline for his return, Travis Frederick will remain on the 53-player roster for now, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys are hopeful that their All-Pro center can return sooner than the minimum eight weeks he would miss on injured reserve. But with Frederick undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barre syndrome, an auto immune disease that weakens the muscles and attacks the peripheral nervous system, the Cowboys don’t know when he might return.

Dallas did the same thing with Tony Romo two years ago, carrying the quarterback on the roster even though they knew he would miss at least two months with a compression fracture in his back.

Veteran Joe Looney is starting at center in Frederick’s absence.