Daryl Williams returns to practice for Panthers

Getty Images

After Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams tore his MCL and dislocated his kneecap in late July, the expectation was that he’d miss a fair amount of regular season time.

Williams remains on the 53-man roster in Carolina, however, and the team hasn’t ruled him out of playing in the season opener against the Cowboys. There’s a good reason for that, namely the fact that Williams was back on the practice field Sunday as the Panthers began preparing for their matchup with Dallas.

Williams said, via Bill Voth of the Panthers website, that he’s taking things day by day in terms of playing in Week One and that he’d like to play if deemed ready for action.

Guard Amini Silatolu was also practicing on Sunday, but left tackle Matt Kalil remains out of action after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee.