Dolphins add Luke Falk via waivers

Getty Images

The Dolphins may indeed keep three quarterbacks all year. But it may not be both Brock Osweiler and David Fales backing up Ryan Tannehill.

Miami has added rookie Luke Falk via a waivers claim, one day after he was released by the Titans.

The sixth-round pick from Washington State failed to stick on the roster in Tennessee. Which could mean that he’ll get a chance to stick around, and perhaps develop, on the roster in Miami.

It’s possible the Dolphins will carry four quarterbacks while evaluating Falk. At some point, though, someone likely will be gone. Of course, the odd man out quite possibly will be Falk.

But there’s a certain poetry in an AFC East team giving a sixth-round quarterback a chance. Especially since Falk was the 199th overall selection, like another certain AFC East quarterback of whom you may have heard.