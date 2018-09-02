Dolphins place Jake Brendel, Mike Hull on IR, release Sam Young

Getty Images

The Dolphins needed roster spots after claiming quarterback Luke Falk and receiver Tanner McEvoy off waivers. They announced their moves Sunday, placing center Jake Brendel and linebacker Mike Hull on injured reserve and releasing offensive tackle Sam Young.

Brendel played all 16 games for Miami in 2017 and appeared in one regular-season and one playoff game for the team in 2016. The Dolphins initially signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 11, 2016, before promoting him to the active roster on Nov. 19, 2016.

Brendel entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 6, 2016.

Hull played all 32 games for the Dolphins the past two seasons and appeared in three games with the team in 2015. He has four career starts and has made 42 tackles, one interception, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and 27 special teams tackles in his career.

Hull entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2015.

Young has played in 76 games, with 20 starts, since the Cowboys made him a sixth-round pick in 2010. He played in 18 games with seven starts for Miami the past two seasons after signing as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville.