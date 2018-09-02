Doug Pederson blames media for his refusal to comment on starting quarterback

September 2, 2018
While he’s not yet unleashed a Nick Saban tantrum or called the press the enemy of the people, Eagles coach Doug Pederson is growing increasingly weary regarding questions regarding who will play quarterback for his team when the Super Bowl title defense begins in only four days.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Pederson said during a Sunday press conference that he won’t comment on the starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game, basing his position not on basic (but impractical) notions of football strategy but on the fact that a report emerged on Saturday that Nick Foles will start instead of Carson Wentz.

In that same press conference, Pederson also said Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact, making it even more likely that Foles will play.

As a practical matter, it’s impossible for any NFL coach to keep this information secret. Someone will be getting the first-team reps at practice. And someone at practice will say something to someone about who’s getting those first-team reps.

Unless a team truly splits the reps down the middle and the coaching staff doesn’t bother to tell which of the candidates will indeed be starting, there’s no way to secure this information. And yet NFL coaches continue to allow themselves to be tormented by the reality that the identity of the starting quarterback for any given game will always be the worst-kept secret in pro football.

8 responses to "Doug Pederson blames media for his refusal to comment on starting quarterback

  2. I’m sure he will blame the media when the Eagles don’t make the playoffs . Was happy to see the Eagles win the SB but their obnoxious players, coaches and fans made me regret that decision .

  4. He should be blaming the media. Someone came out and claimed that Nick Foles was starting when he said he would make his decision at the 11th hour. He was trying not to show his hand to keep the Falcons on their toes about the game plan. Logically, the person who squealed to Rapaport was someone in the media. Now, I want Foles to start to give Wentz rest for 2 weeks, but the guy has every reason to be pissed off at the fact that this happened.

  5. But when he wants to comment about beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the media comes in quite handy… He HAS to start Foles because doctors advised against rushing Wentz back.

  7. “Blames media” is an ugly way of framing it. It’d Pederson’s prerogative to disclose or withhold whatever information he feels gives him a tactical advantage.
    The media is going to write an article about it, regardless. Such an article will insinuate that Pederson is a bad guy for not being more transparent, or he is a dumb guy for being too transparent. Pederson simply chose bad guy over dumb guy, here.
    The situation being what it is, the onus is now on Philly’s beat writers to ask the right questions to the right players. One of them will inevitably spill the beans.

  8. Why is it logical that someone in the media squealed to Rappaport, another member of the media? A media guy has a scoop, and he hands it off? These guys see value in being first (I don’t- 3 minutes don’t matter to me)
    It’s possibke someone in the media told Rappaport. But it’s more logical someone working for the Eagles did……

    I agree, why keep asking? He doesn’t want to say. We know why he doesn’t want to say. Wentz will play if he is ready. Foles will play if he is not. Pederson can name a starter. He can also choose to lie when he names that starter. No matter what is said or not said, the only time we will know who is starting is when the QB enters the huddle.

