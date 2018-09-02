Doug Pederson blames media for his refusal to comment on starting quarterback

Getty Images

While he’s not yet unleashed a Nick Saban tantrum or called the press the enemy of the people, Eagles coach Doug Pederson is growing increasingly weary regarding questions regarding who will play quarterback for his team when the Super Bowl title defense begins in only four days.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Pederson said during a Sunday press conference that he won’t comment on the starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game, basing his position not on basic (but impractical) notions of football strategy but on the fact that a report emerged on Saturday that Nick Foles will start instead of Carson Wentz.

In that same press conference, Pederson also said Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact, making it even more likely that Foles will play.

As a practical matter, it’s impossible for any NFL coach to keep this information secret. Someone will be getting the first-team reps at practice. And someone at practice will say something to someone about who’s getting those first-team reps.

Unless a team truly splits the reps down the middle and the coaching staff doesn’t bother to tell which of the candidates will indeed be starting, there’s no way to secure this information. And yet NFL coaches continue to allow themselves to be tormented by the reality that the identity of the starting quarterback for any given game will always be the worst-kept secret in pro football.