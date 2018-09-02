Eagles claim D.J. Alexander, waive Joe Walker

Getty Images

Linebacker Joe Walker‘s stay on the Eagles’ 53-man roster was a short one.

Walker was on the initial roster after Saturday’s deadline, but he’s off it less than 24 hours later. The Eagles announced that Walker has been waived after they claimed linebacker D.J. Alexander off of waivers from the Seahawks.

Alexander was a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2015 and played in every game over his first two seasons. Despite being named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 for his special teams work, Alexander got traded to the Seahawks last year and had 10 tackles in 12 games.

Walker, a 2016 seventh-round pick, had 10 tackles in 12 games for the Eagles last year.

The Eagles also announced that running back Josh Adams, cornerback De’Vante Bausby, linebacker Asantay Brown, tight end Billy Brown, defensive tackle Winston Craig, wide receiver Rashard Davis, defensive end Joe Ostman, cornerback Chandon Sullivan, center Jon Toth and wide receiver Greg Ward have signed on to their practice squad.