Giants add an NFL-high six players off waivers

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman must not have been satisfied with his 53-man roster after Saturday’s cutdown day.

The Giants made a league-high six waiver claims today.

Newly arriving with the Giants will be wide receiver Kaelin Clay from the Bills, defensive end Mario Edwards from the Raiders, defensive back Antonio Hamilton from the Raiders, defensive back Michael Jordan from the Browns, defensive back Kamrin Moore from the Saints and center Spencer Pulley from the Chargers.

The Giants were second in the waiver order (which is the same as the 2018 NFL draft order), behind only the Browns. That means they probably got some players that other teams were hoping to get. Maybe some of those other teams can satisfy themselves by collecting some of the players the Giants will have to waive to make room for the six new arrivals.