Getty Images

The Jets hosted outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu on a visit Sunday, a source told PFT.

Attaochu, 25, was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2014. He played 38 games, starting 13, in his four-year career with the Chargers.

The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract in March. They released him Saturday.

Attaochu played four games last season, getting 59 defensive snaps and 43 on special teams. He made seven tackles.