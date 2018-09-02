Jets scheduled to work out Breshad Perriman on Monday

Getty Images

The Ravens parted ways with wide receiver Breshad Perriman on their way to the 53-player roster limit this weekend and Perriman went unclaimed on waivers Sunday, but the former first-round pick has lined up a visit with another team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Perriman will work out for the Jets on Monday.

Perriman’s struggles since being picked 26th overall in 2015 have been well documented. He’s missed time, including his entire rookie season, with injuries and produced just 43 catches while healthy on a team that had receiver needs throughout his time in Baltimore.

The Jets kept six receivers on their initial 53-man roster. Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor and Quincy Enunwa are in line for most of the work on offense while Andre Roberts and Charone Peake profile for special teams roles. There was a recent report that Kearse could miss Week One due to an abdominal injury that required him to undergo a medical procedure.