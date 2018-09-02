Jets to work out Dan Bailey on Monday

Getty Images

Dan Bailey‘s name is all over the Cowboys’ record book. He is the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

But Bailey will have a new home before the season begins.

Could that be in New York?

Bailey will work out for the Jets on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Jets’ kicker situation remains unsettled, with Jason Myers holding the job for the moment. Myers beat out Taylor Bertolet.

Bailey, who had a $4.2 million cap hit for this season, lost his job to untested Brett Maher in a surprise move by the Cowboys on Saturday. Bailey missed five field goals and two extra points last season, but his groin injury, which kept him out four games, explained his uncharacteristic misses.

The Jets also are kicking the tires on receiver Breshad Perriman and outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu as well.