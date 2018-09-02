Jon Gruden’s Raiders are the oldest NFL roster in years

Getty Images

Jon Gruden is bringing the Over The Hill Gang back together.

Gruden has assembled the oldest 53-man roster in the NFL in years.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, who has been calculating the average age of every opening-day NFL roster in 2012, reports that the Raiders’ average age of 27.4 years is the oldest roster as far back as his records go.

It’s been a strange offseason for Gruden, the head coach who also has final say over personnel. He has targeted several older players in free agency, and acquisitions of younger players, like 26-year-old receiver Martavis Bryant, haven’t panned out.

The decision to trade away pass rusher Khalil Mack has been widely criticized by Raiders fans, although that trade did bring in two first-round draft picks. Gruden needs those picks, because he’s going to need some young talent when all his older players reach the end of the line.