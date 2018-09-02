Lane Johnson: We may get a spanking if we reveal the QB

Getty Images

The first rule of the Eagles quarterback decision is not to talk about the Eagles quarterback decision.

Head coach Doug Pederson wouldn’t entertain questions about whether Nick Foles or Carson Wentz will start against the Falcons on Thursday after a Saturday report indicated Foles will be under center. Right tackle Lane Johnson said that players have been told to remain in the same cone of silence in the days to come.

Johnson said any offenders “may get a damn spanking.”

“That’s the whole cat-and-mouse game,” Johnson said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “Who’s gonna let loose? It’s usually me because most times I don’t give a damn. I’m starting to give a damn now.”

Pederson was willing to say that Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact and Pederson has said this offseason that he doesn’t want to risk something for one or two games against Wentz’s next 10 years in the league. Assuming that point of view hasn’t changed, it’s not shaping up to be a particularly intriguing cat-and-mouse game.