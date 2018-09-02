Lions claim Andrew Donnal, Dee Virgin off waivers

Getty Images

The Lions made a couple of changes to their 53-man roster on Sunday.

The team claimed offensive lineman Andrew Donnal and defensive back Dee Virgin off of waivers. They waived offensive linemen Leo Koloamatangi and Brian Mihalik to keep the roster at 53 players.

Donnal was a Rams fourth-round pick in 2015 and made six starts while playing in 21 games for them over the first two years of his career. He played in six games for the Ravens last season, but couldn’t make the cut in Baltimore this time around.

Virgin signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the season on their practice squad.

The Lions also announced seven additions to their practice squad, including the return of quarterback Jake Rudock. Rudock was waived on Saturday as the Lions opted to go with Matt Cassel as Matthew Stafford‘s backup. Linebacker Alex Barrett, cornerback Mike Ford, wide receiver Chris Lacy, safety Rolen Milligan, linebacker Darnell Sankey and offensive lineman Dan Skipper are also in the group.