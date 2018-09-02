Mike Gilislee to visit Saints

Getty Images

Less than a year after scoring three touchdowns in his debut as a member of the Patriots, running back Mike Gilislee is a free agent. And Saints running back Mark Ingram is suspended. And that could be enough to get Gilislee his next gig.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gilislee is visiting the Saints on Sunday, one day after not making it to the 53-man roster in New England.

The Patriots signed Gilislee as a restricted free agent in 2017, making an offer that the Bills didn’t match. For whatever reason, Gilislee fell out of favor after that three-score first effort.

But with Ingram gone for four games and with the Saints needing to not overwork Alvin Kamara while Ingram is gone, Gilislee could help.

Because he has four accrued seasons, signing Gilislee before Week One means essentially guaranteeing his full-season salary. So it will be interesting to see what the Saints will pay to a guy who may end up being a short-term stop-gap through the first month of the season.