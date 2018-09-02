Nick Saban apologizes for behaving like Nick Saban

Getty Images

It was no surprise that Alabama coach Nick Saban acted like a Crimson Turd last night, working himself into a needless frenzy by twisting an innocuous question from ESPN’s Maria Taylor into something much more nefarious and dastardly. It was a surprise that Saban actually apologized for being true to his own constitution and character.

Saban, a salty curmudgeon who seems to be happy only when he’s miserable, reportedly called Taylor on Saturday night to apologize for his outburst, which sort of resembled a real-time transformation from Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde, but for the fact that Saban rarely plays the Jekyll role.

Saban has been more sensitive than usual of late because of questions regarding his quarterbacks. Despite the obvious importance of the position and the natural interest in knowing whether one or the other will emerge as the guy, Saban would prefer that no one who serves as the de facto liaison for the fans ask him those questions.

Here’s hoping that they keep asking the questions, and that Saban finally figures out how to properly respond to questions he’d rather not answer.