Only 17 teams made successful waivers claims after Saturday’s roster cuts

Hundreds of players were waived by all 32 teams on Saturday. On Sunday, little more than half of the league successfully landed any of them via waivers.

Only 17 teams made successful waivers claims. Which means (#math) that 15 didn’t.

That doesn’t mean the other 15 didn’t try. One or more (or all) of the 15 may have made waivers claims, with other teams having a higher spot in the pecking order.

Of course, some of those 15 teams may end up making waivers claims as the roster churning continues, with more claims and cuts and claims and cuts and it will continue indefinitely, throughout the 2018 season.