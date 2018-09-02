Panthers put Matt Kalil on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Panthers got right tackle Daryl Williams back at practice on Sunday, but they won’t have left tackle Matt Kalil on the field for a while.

Kalil had his knee scoped recently and General Manager Marty Hurney announced on Sunday that he will be placed on injured reserve. Hurney said the team’s hope is to bring Kalil back for the second half of the season.

“We’re putting Matt on injured reserve to give him time to fully rehab the knee,” Hurney said. “We decided to make the move now so he’s eligible to come back after eight games.”

The team said Taylor Moton will continue to work as the left tackle and the door is open for Williams to play in Week One if he can show the team that his knee is well enough.

Cornerback Lorenzo Doss was signed to fill Kalil’s roster spot.