Patriots claim Amara Darboh, Chad Hansen

The Patriots had a lot of wide receivers vying for spots with the team this summer, but injuries, ineffectiveness and a suspension for Julian Edelman thinned the group out significantly when it came time to cut the roster to 53 players.

Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson were the only wideouts — Matthew Slater is almost exclusively a special teams player — on the initial 53-man roster, but they got company on Sunday. The Patriots have claimed Amara Darboh and Chad Hansen off of waivers.

Darboh was a third-round pick by the Seahawks last year and caught eight passes for 71 yards while appearing in all 16 games. Hansen was a 2017 Jets fourth-round pick and caught nine passes for 94 yards in 15 appearances as a rookie.

The Patriots presumably scouted both guys going into the 2017 draft and liked them enough to see if they can provide some help to a group that was short on numbers when the day began.