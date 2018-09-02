Paxton Lynch out in Denver

Getty Images

The best third-string quarterback in the league will have to be a third-string quarterback on another team.

Per multiple reports, the Broncos will be waiving quarterback Paxton Lynch. The move comes a day after the Broncos decided to keep Lynch on the 53-man roster, along with one last dose of maybe-someone-will-trade-for-this-stiff hype.

No one did, which means that the Broncos will remain on the hook for up to $1.9 million in guaranteed base salary over the next two years for the player the Broncos acquired by trading up in the 2016 draft. Unless someone claims his contract on waivers.

If that doesn’t happen, Lynch will become a free agent. And if anyone signs him the Broncos would get credit for the money he makes in a new team.

Maybe someone will. The Cowboys wanted to take him in 2016, settling instead for Dak Prescott in round four.