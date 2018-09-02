Paxton Lynch’s roster spot is hardly permanent

Getty Images

The news that Paxton Lynch would remain on the Denver roster was spread with the hokey justification that he’s the best third-string quarterback in football. But that unenviable distinction may not be enough to keep him around much longer.

In a cutdown-day press conference, Broncos G.M. John Elway said just enough to make it clear that the league’s premier No. 3 signal-caller may still get a call to meet with the coach and to bring his playbook.

Elway admitted, for example, that the Broncos previously had interest in more than one veteran quarterback.

“The veteran quarterbacks didn’t want to come in right now,” Elway said. “We’ve talked to several and had discussions there, but they all want to wait — the one’s we were interested in.”

Elway didn’t name names, but there weren’t many veteran quarterbacks hanging around beyond, say, Derek Anderson or Charlie Whitehurst. And unless the Broncos would have kept an even four quarterbacks, Lynch would have been the odd man out.

The flurry of Saturday roster cuts, which saw more than 30 quarterbacks become available as waiver-claim possibilities (which means they can’t really say “no thanks” if the Broncos secure dibs on their contracts) or outright free agents, means that the Broncos could still upgrade at the position — and downgrade Lynch to the status of former member of the team.

Elway made that clear when asked whether Lynch has job security through Sunday.

“The [waiver] wire just came out,” Elway said. “So through tomorrow, yes. Like I said, it was the best situation for us at the time.”

The better situation could be adding former Raiders Connor Cook or EJ Manuel or maybe Tom Savage or Bryce Petty or any one of the available quarterbacks who in the assessment of Elway could be better than Lynch. In the end, don’t expect Elway to keep Lynch in order to justify the decision to trade up to draft him in 2016; if Elway were worried about that, Lynch would have been the Week One starter in one of the last two seasons, and he wouldn’t have been leapfrogged on the depth chart by 2017’s Mr. Irrelevant.

And so, even though Lynch remains on the team, his relevance to the Broncos is tenuous, at best.