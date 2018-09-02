Plenty of quarterbacks are available

Getty Images

In an earlier item regarding whether the Broncos will keep quarterback Paxton Lynch beyond today, it was mentioned that more than 30 quarterbacks became available on Saturday.

Given the importance of the quarterback position to the league, it’s worth taking a look at the full list of names.

First, the players who are still subject to waivers claims: Chad Kanoff; Kurt Benkert; Garrett Grayson; Josh Woodrum; Kyle Allen; Garrett Gilbert; Logan Woodside; Jake Rudock, Phillip Walker; Tanner Lee; Chase Litton; Nic Shimonek; Luis Perez; Bryce Petty; Peter Pujals; Danny Etling; J.T. Barrett; Connor Cook; Joe Callahan; Christian Hackenberg; Jack Heneghan; Nick Mullens; Alex McGough; Austin Allen; Luke Falk; Kevin Hogan; and Connor Jessop.

Next, the vested veterans, who instantly become free agents: Tyler Bray; Joe Webb; Tom Savage; Landry Jones; Matt Barkley; and Austin Davis. EJ Manuel officially joins that bunch today, given that he was released by the Raiders after the acquisition of A.J. McCarron via trade from the Bills.

That’s 34 quarterbacks, in a league that is still desperate to find 64 who are game ready at any given moment. And that number could go down, or up, throughout the course of the next few days.

For those who don’t get a chance to land with an NFL team, the phone may be ringing very soon, given the presence of the Alliance of American Football. Which will give them both a chance to get paid and a chance to play, giving them the kind of reps they need to fully develop.