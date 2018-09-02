Raiders claim two offensive linemen, drop two others

Getty Images

The Raiders continued reshaping their roster on Sunday ahead of head coach Jon Gruden’s return to the sideline on the first Monday night of the regular season.

They claimed offensive tackles T.J. Clemmings and Justin Murray off of waivers. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that they waived tackles Ian Silberman and David Sharpe to make room for the newcomers

Clemmings was a Vikings fourth-round pick in 2015 and started 30 games in his first two seasons before being waived last September. He spent the 2017 season with Washington. Murray went undrafted in 2016 and has spent time with the Broncos, Buccaneers, Saints and Bengals.

Sharpe was a 2017 fourth-round pick by the Raiders while Silberman, a 2015 49ers sixth-round pick, was signed off Cleveland’s practice squad last year.