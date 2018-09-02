Raiders: We couldn’t count on Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant was one of the players cut by the Raiders on Saturday as his bid to make the team ended a little more than four months after Oakland sent a third-round pick to the Steelers to acquire him in a trade.

Bryant’s release came at the same time that word broke that he’s facing another suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. It also came after a summer that saw Bryant come in for criticism from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on multiple occasions and General Manager Reggie McKenzie said that the total package wasn’t something the team could rely on this season.

“The bottom line: With the competition we had, we feel like we got some good players, man,” McKenzie said, via ESPN.com. “And with Martavis, he missed some practice, a lot of practice time with minor ailments, and guys just came in and competed. And at the end of the day, the guys we rewarded were the guys who came to work every day and made plays. We just didn’t see it from him at the end of the day. It made it clear that he was not going to be one of the guys we were going to be able to count on.”

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season because of a suspension and could be looking at another ban of that length. If so, it would be a major blow to his chances of continuing his NFL career with any team in the future.